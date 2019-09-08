{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Phyllis Cohn, 86, of Minnesota, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 4; memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St., Edina, Minn., (952) 920-3996, with visitation for an hour before the service at the chapel; memorials preferred to the Humane Society of Golden Valley. Condolences at www.Washburn-McReavy.com.

