Service Notice: Phyllis B. Duff
0 entries

Service Notice: Phyllis B. Duff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Phyllis B. Duff, 82, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Chesterfield, Mo., died Monday, March 30, at Nation Cottage of the Western Home Communities. Memorial services will be held at a later date with inurnment in St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Columbarium, Ellisville, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Duff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News