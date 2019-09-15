You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Phillip Brown, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 29, at ManorCare Health Services; family directed visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; memorials may be directed to the family at 730 Sherman Ave., Waterloo 50703; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274.
