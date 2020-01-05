{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Philip J. Bailey, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at ManorCare Health Services. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 8, at Cedar Valley Church, Waterloo; memorials to the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments