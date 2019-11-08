{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Philbert K. Burnett died Monday, Oct. 28; memorial service 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Knights of Pythias Hall, 244 Ash St., Waterloo.

To plant a tree in memory of Philbert Burnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments