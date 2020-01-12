Service Notice: Phil Suchy

WATERLOO — Philbert Bernard Suchy, 95, of Waterloo, formerly of Oelwein and Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 5, at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo; services at noon Friday, Jan. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, with a Celebration of Life at Mona’s Fire Pit Pub & Grill immediately following services; any friends of Phyllis, Patty and Greg are asked to come and share stories; Sunday, Jan. 19, a further Celebration of Life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn in Minnesota; memorials in lieu of flowers to Veterans Group Wounded Warrior Project, the Alzheimers Association, or a charity of your choice; donations can be sent to Mark Suchy, 3202 Cypress Ave., Cedar Falls 50613. Full obituary at www.legacy.com/obituaries/oelweindailyregister.