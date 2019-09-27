{{featured_button_text}}
LA PORTE CITY -- Peggy A. McBride, 80, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, at La Porte City Specialty Care; services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City; visitation from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the church; La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City 50651. Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

