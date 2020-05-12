SERVICE NOTICE: Pauline M. Sienknecht
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE: Pauline M. Sienknecht

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TRAER -- Pauline Marie Sienknecht, 87, of Traer and formerly of Clutier, died Monday, May 11, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer under the care of Hospice of the Midwest. Private family services will be held with interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in rural Toledo. A memorial fund will be established and directed at a future date. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of SERVICE Sienknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News