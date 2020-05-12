SERVICE NOTICE: Pauline M. Sienknecht

TRAER -- Pauline Marie Sienknecht, 87, of Traer and formerly of Clutier, died Monday, May 11, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer under the care of Hospice of the Midwest. Private family services will be held with interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in rural Toledo. A memorial fund will be established and directed at a future date. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.