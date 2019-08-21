{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Paul B. Kremer, 98, of Independence, formerly of Jesup, died Monday, Aug. 19, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup; visitation will be at the church Friday for an hour before services; memorials may be directed to the family; White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

