NORTH WASHINGTON -- Patricia "Pat" Kuehn, 91, of North Washington, died Tuesday, July 23, at Colonial Manor in Elma; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Immaculate Conception Church, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in North Washington; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, (866) 394-4331, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. scriptural wake service; visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Friday; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
