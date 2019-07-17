{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Pamela Mae Tjebkes, 60, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 10, at ManorCare in Waterloo; services will be at a later date; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Falls, 266-7525.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Pamela M. Tjebkes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments