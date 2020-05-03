SERVICE NOTICE: Pamela K. Hoffman

HUDSON – Pamela K. Hoffman, 66, of Hudson, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, May 1, at home. There will be a private family memorial gathering at a later date. Memorials to the family or Cedar Bend Humane Society. Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Locke Funeral Home, (319) 233-6138.