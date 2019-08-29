{{featured_button_text}}
WELLSBURG -- Pamela Anne Gavin, 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, Iowa, with burial of cremains in St. Marys Cemetery in St. Marys; visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday before services at the St. Marys Hall; obituary and condolences at www.overtonfunerals.com.

