SERVICE NOTICE: Oliver G. Remaly III

WATERLOO -- Oliver Gerald Remaly III, 54, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 29, at Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. Visitation will be 5 to 5:30 p.m. today, July 1, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with a memorial service to begin at 5:30 p.m. Attendees should bring and wear a mask. Private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials to the family; online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

