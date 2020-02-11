Service Notice: Norman Weidman

WATERLOO -- Norman Weidman, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 10, at home. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, is assisting. Condolences at www.overtonservice.com.