Service Notice: Norman J. Van Deest
0 entries

Service Notice: Norman J. Van Deest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER – Norman John Van Deest, 83, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Memorial gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center; inurnment is in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Memorials to the family for a memorial at a later date. Condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Van Deest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News