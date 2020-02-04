Service Notice: Norman J. Van Deest

GRUNDY CENTER – Norman John Van Deest, 83, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Memorial gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center; inurnment is in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Memorials to the family for a memorial at a later date. Condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.