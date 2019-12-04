{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Norma Schlichting, 90, of Waterloo, died on Monday, Dec. 2, at the NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo; church-conducted memorial service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian, rural Waverly. The family will greet friends and relatives for one hour before the service on Saturday at the church. Burial of her cremains at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Artesian. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, (319) 984-5379, assisted the family.

