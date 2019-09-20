You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Norma A. Brody, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at Friendship Village Lakeview Landing of natural causes; services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Central Christian Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services at the church; memorials to Parkinson's Disease Foundation; online condolences to www.LockeFuneralHome.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Brody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.