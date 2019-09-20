{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Norma A. Brody, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at Friendship Village Lakeview Landing of natural causes; services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Central Christian Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services at the church; memorials to Parkinson's Disease Foundation; online condolences to www.LockeFuneralHome.

