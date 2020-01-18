Service Notice: Nelson "Bud" Brahn and Virginia Brahn

IONIA — Nelson “Bud” Brahn, 92, of Ionia, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, and Virginia Brahn, 97, of Ionia, died Monday, Jan. 13, at Colonial Manor of Elma. Joint service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua, (641) 435-4134, with burial at a later date. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 19, at the funeral home; visitation also an hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
