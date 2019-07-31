You have free articles remaining.
REINBECK -- Natalie Glasener, 97, of Reinbeck, died Monday, July 29, at The Elms Assisted Living in Reinbeck; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Reinbeck, with burial in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Voorhies; visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family; Abels Funeral & Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
