WATERLOO -- Nancy Reinard, 81, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 22, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, 232-3235, with burial at Garden of Memories; visitation for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home; memorials to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

