WATERLOO -- Nancy Nelson, 76, of Montezuma, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 18, at the Montezuma Specialty Care; memorial gathering Friday, July 26, at Montezuma United Methodist Church, with the family present to greet friends and relatives; gathering also from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Waterloo Lodge at 607 Bishop Ave.; Holland-Coble Funeral Home, Montezuma, (641) 623-3500, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the Care Initiatives Hospice and sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 727, Montezuma 50171; condolences and information at www.hollandcoblefuneralhomes.com.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.