WATERLOO -- Nancy Nelson, 76, of Montezuma, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 18, at the Montezuma Specialty Care; memorial gathering  Friday, July 26, at Montezuma United Methodist Church, with the family present to greet friends and relatives; gathering also from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Waterloo Lodge at 607 Bishop Ave.; Holland-Coble Funeral Home, Montezuma, (641) 623-3500, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the Care Initiatives Hospice and sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 727, Montezuma 50171; condolences and information at www.hollandcoblefuneralhomes.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Nancy Nelson
