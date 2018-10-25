Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Nancy Marie Ceradsky, 81, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Nancy M. Ceradsky
