CEDAR FALLS – Nancy B. Douglas, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Urbandale and Arlington, Texas, died Monday, Sept. 9; memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo; memorials may be given to Northeast Iowa Food Bank or another helping agency; full obituary at richardsonfuneralservice.com.

