CEDAR FALLS – Myrna Bremner, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 21, at the Western Home Communities – Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center; memorial services 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525; private burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls; memorials may be directed to the church or The Navigators (navigators.org); condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
