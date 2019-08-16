{{featured_button_text}}
IOWA FALLS -- Monica A. Page, 92, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls; services 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Iowa Falls, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation for an hour before services; memorials directed to the family to be given to Care Initiative Hospice; Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls, (641) 648-9554, is assisting the family.

