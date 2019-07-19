{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Milton R. Horak, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 18, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Milton R. Horak
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments