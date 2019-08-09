You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Mike Lindquist, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Strawberry Point Lutheran Home Community; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Heartland Vineyard Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military rites by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials directed to Retrieving Freedom Inc., 1152 230th St., Waverly 50677, for training to service dogs for veterans; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
