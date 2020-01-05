{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Michelle Kathleen Nachtman, 49, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ryan. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before services at the church. Online condolences at www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Nachtman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments