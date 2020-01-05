WATERLOO --- Michelle Kathleen Nachtman, 49, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ryan. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before services at the church. Online condolences at www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Nachtman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.