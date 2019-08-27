{{featured_button_text}}
QUASQUETON -- Michael A. Beebe, 61, of Independence, died Friday, Aug. 23, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wis.; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Hope Wesleyan Church, Independence, with burial in Wilson Cemetery; visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, (319) 334-2501. Condolences at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

