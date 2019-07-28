{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- Melvin Tjepkes, 96, of Osseo, Minn., formerly of Cedar Falls, died on Wednesday, July 17, at Benedictine Senior Living at Steeple Pointe; memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church's Larsen Chapel; visitation for an hour prior to service; memorials directed to Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church; condolences left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Melvin Tjepkes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments