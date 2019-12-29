{{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO -- Melvin J. Henkes, 89, of Cresco, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Accura Healthcare of Cresco; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Notre Dame Parish, with burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, both in Cresco; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation also for an hour before services Tuesday at the church. Condolences at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.

