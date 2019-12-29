CRESCO -- Melvin J. Henkes, 89, of Cresco, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Accura Healthcare of Cresco; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Notre Dame Parish, with burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, both in Cresco; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation also for an hour before services Tuesday at the church. Condolences at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Henkes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.