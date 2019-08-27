You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Maurice Moore, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Western Home Communities; memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren; burial precedes services in Orange Township Cemetery; visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138; memorials to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
