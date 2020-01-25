Service Notice: Mary Lou Everman

WASHBURN — Mary Lou Everman, 92, of Washburn, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo, preceded by one hour of visitation. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3393, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.