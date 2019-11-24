{{featured_button_text}}
ALLISON -- Mary L. Hewitt, 89, of Allison, died Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Allison Congregational Church in Allison. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow. Memorials may be directed to Mary's family. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, (319) 267-2507.

