WATERLOO -- Mary Jean Colton, 70, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 23, at Pillar of Cedar Valley; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, with burial in County Corners Cemetery, Strawberry Point; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the funeral home; memorials to the family for a fund to be determined; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

