Service Notice: Mary Hilsman

NEW HAMPTON — Mary Hilsman, 92, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in North Washington; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394-4334, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Online condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.