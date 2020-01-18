NEW HAMPTON — Mary Hilsman, 92, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in North Washington; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394-4334, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Online condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Service Notice: Mary Hilsman
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.