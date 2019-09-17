You have free articles remaining.
REINBECK -- Mary Dee Hurley, 70, of Reinbeck, died at home Sunday, Sept. 15; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at French-Hand Funeral Home, (319) 345-2622, with inurnment at Reinbeck Cemetery at a later date; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the funeral home; memorials directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in memory of Mary's love for animals; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
