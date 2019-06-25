You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON -- Mary Anne Shekleton, 94, of New Hampton, died at home Sunday, June 23; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Holy Family Parish, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in New Hampton; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the church, with a Scripture service following the visitation; visitation also for an hour before services Friday at the church; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, (563) 539-2170, is helping the family; condolences at http:/graufuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.