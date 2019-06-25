{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NEW HAMPTON -- Mary Anne Shekleton, 94, of New Hampton, died at home Sunday, June 23; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Holy Family Parish, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in New Hampton; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the church, with a Scripture service following the visitation; visitation also for an hour before services Friday at the church; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, (563) 539-2170, is helping the family; condolences at http:/graufuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Mary Anne Shekleton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments