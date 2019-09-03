IONIA -- Mary Ann Mathilda Tilkes, 85, formerly of Ionia, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia, with burial at the church cemetery in Ionia; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture wake service; visitation also before service Thursday at the church; memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
