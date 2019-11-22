{{featured_button_text}}
LA PORTE CITY -- Mary Ann Judd, 64, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, with burial in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Hazleton; visitation from 2-5 p.m. Sunday the church, with a 5 p.m. service of remembrance; memorials directed to Sacred Heart Parish Capital Campaign or to the family. La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

