You have free articles remaining.
LA PORTE CITY -- Mary Ann Judd, 64, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, with burial in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Hazleton; visitation from 2-5 p.m. Sunday the church, with a 5 p.m. service of remembrance; memorials directed to Sacred Heart Parish Capital Campaign or to the family. La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.