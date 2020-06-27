SERVICE NOTICE: Mary A. Cornelius

JANESVILLE – Mary Ann Cornelius, 80, of Janesville, died May 4 at home. Family-directed memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Antique Acres, with inurnment in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
