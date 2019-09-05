{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Marvin E. Ihnen, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, and one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the White Clover Fund at Cedar Falls AMVETS, St. John Lutheran Church or Cedar Falls AMVETS; condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

