You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Marvin E. Ihnen, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, and one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the White Clover Fund at Cedar Falls AMVETS, St. John Lutheran Church or Cedar Falls AMVETS; condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Ihnen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.