WATERLOO -- Martin F. "Marty" Stallman Jr., 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village from complications of dementia; Locke Funeral Home, (319) 233 6138, is assisting; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

