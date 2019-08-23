{{featured_button_text}}
ALLISON -- Marlys Yvonne Miller, 84, of Allison, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene; visitation for an hour before services at the church from 9:30 a.m. to service time; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison, (319) 267-2507, is assisting the family; memorials directed to Trinity Reformed Church in memory of Marlys. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

