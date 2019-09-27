{{featured_button_text}}
REINBECK -- Marlys Sophia (Rohweder) Boege, 94, of Reinbeck, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck City Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622, and also after 9:15 a.m. Monday at the church; memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

