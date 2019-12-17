{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Mark W. Fairbanks, 64, of Meridian, Miss., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 13, at Anderson Regional Medical Center; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at First Baptist Church, Meridian, with burial at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton at 1 p.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, Meridian, (601) 693-8482, is in charge of arrangements. Visitation with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. Memorials directed to the American Cancer Society or to the Wounded Warriors Project in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at robertbarhamffh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Fairbanks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments