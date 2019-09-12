You have free articles remaining.
GRUNDY CENTER -- Mark Nathan DeLange, 65, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, after a brief battle with cancer; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center; visitation will be held before services starting at 9 a.m. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, (319) 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service DeLange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.