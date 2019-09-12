{{featured_button_text}}
GRUNDY CENTER -- Mark Nathan DeLange, 65, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, after a brief battle with cancer; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center; visitation will be held before services starting at 9 a.m. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, (319) 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

