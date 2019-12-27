STANLEY -- Marjorie J. Soules, 93, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 23, at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein; visitation from 2 to 6: p.m. Sunday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, and for an hour before the service at the church on Monday. Memorial fund has been established for Stanley Union Church. Condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Transportation
Furniture
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.