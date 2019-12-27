{{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY -- Marjorie J. Soules, 93, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 23, at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein; visitation from 2 to 6: p.m. Sunday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, and for an hour before the service at the church on Monday. Memorial fund has been established for Stanley Union Church. Condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

