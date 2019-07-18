{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

TRIPOLI -- Marilyn Jean Schult, 82, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, July 17, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial at the church cemetery, rural Tripoli; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli, (563) 578-3451, and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday; memorials directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Marilyn J. Schult
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments